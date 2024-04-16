GENEVA, April 16 — Israel is still imposing “unlawful” restrictions on humanitarian relief for Gaza, the UN rights office said today. “Israel continues to impose unlawful restrictions on the entry and distribution of humanitarian assistance, and to carry out widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure,” said Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the UN human rights office, at a press briefing in Geneva. — Reuters
