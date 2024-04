JERUSALEM, April 15 — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will at 2pm (7pm Malaysian time) today reconvene his war cabinet, the forum empowered by other ministers to decide on any action in response to Iran’s weekend drone and missile attack, a government source said.

The war cabinet, comprising Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, former defence minister Benny Gantz and several observers, previously met last night, the source said. — Reuters

