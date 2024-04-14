ROME, April 14 — Leaders from the G7 will hold a video conference later today to discuss the Iranian strikes on Israel, Italy—which holds the rotating presidency of the group of developed nations—said.

“The Italian presidency of the G7 has summoned G7 leaders for a video conference early this afternoon”, the government said as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the attack and said she feared “destabilisation of the region”.

The G7 groups the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, Italy and Canada.

The operation late yesterday marked the first time Iran has launched a direct military assault on Israeli territory.

Over the last two weeks, Iranian authorities repeatedly vowed to “punish” Israel after the death of seven Guards including two generals of the Quds Force in an attack that levelled the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said: “We are working to avoid a still more serious military crisis.

“The G7 will send messages to Israel—the greatest prudence is necessary to ensure the situation does not get worse—last night’s Iranian retaliation can set off a dangerous spiral,” Tajani told broadcaster Rai3. — AFP

