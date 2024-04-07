JERUSALEM, April 7 — An Israeli delegation will take part in the latest round of negotiations in Cairo aimed at reaching a truce in the Gaza conflict and a hostage release deal, an Israeli government official said today. — Reuters
Israel to join Cairo talks on Gaza truce and hostage release, Israeli official says
Sunday, 07 Apr 2024 9:23 PM MYT
