BEIJING, March 18 — The Chinese embassy in Singapore today urged Chinese citizens in the city-state to “stay away” from gambling, and said cross-border gambling violates Chinese laws.

The embassy “solemnly reminded” the majority of Chinese citizens in Singapore to enhance their legal awareness and stay away from gambling, saying in a statement that gambling is strictly prohibited by law in China.

“Even if overseas casinos are legally opened, cross-border gambling by Chinese citizens is suspected of violating the laws of our country,” adding that embassies and consulates may not be able to provide consular protection for violations. — Reuters

