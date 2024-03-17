A casualty is transported after being rescued by emergency personnel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza City, in this screengrab from a video released on March 16, 2024. — Palestinian Civil Defence handout via Reuters
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024 4:40 PM MYT
GAZA, March 17 — At least 31,645 Palestinians have been killed and 73,676 injured since October 7 in Israel's military offensive on the Gaza Strip, the enclave's health ministry said today. — Reuters pic