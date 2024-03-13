VILNIUS (Lithuania), March 13 — Leonid Volkov, a close ally of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday after being attacked outside his home in Lithuania, local police told AFP.

Volkov, 43, is one of Russia’s most prominent opposition figures and a close confidant of Navalny, working as the late leader’s ex-chief of staff and as chair of his Anti-Corruption Foundation until 2023.

“Leonid Volkov has just been attacked outside his house. Someone broke a car window and sprayed tear gas in his eyes, after which the attacker started hitting Leonid with a hammer,” Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on X, formerly Twitter.

Navalny’s allies shared photos showing Volkov’s injuries, including a black eye, a red mark on his forehead and bleeding on his leg, which had soaked through his jeans.

They later shared an image of Volkov being carried into an ambulance on a stretcher.

Lithuanian police spokesperson Ramunas Matonis confirmed to AFP that a Russian citizen was assaulted near his home in the capital Vilnius around 10pm local time (2000 GMT).

“A lot of police are working at the scene,” Matonis said.

The suspects have not been identified and more details about the assault are expected on Wednesday morning, he added.

Police confirmed that Volkov had been admitted into hospital.

The attack comes almost a month after Navalny’s death in an Arctic prison, which Volkov blamed on Russian President Vladimir Putin, and days before elections set to extend the Kremlin chief’s stay in power.

Lithuania’s foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis condemned the attack in a social media post.

“News about Leonid’s assault are shocking. Relevant authorities are at work. Perpetrators will have to answer for their crime,” he said on X.

NATO member Lithuania is home to many Russian exiles and has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine throughout Russia’s invasion. — AFP