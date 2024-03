VILNIUS, March 13 —The attack in Lithuania on Leonid Volkov, the top aide to late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was clearly pre-planned and ties in with other provocations against the Baltic nation, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said today.

Addressing Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nauseda said: “I can only say one thing to Putin - nobody is afraid of you here.” — Reuters

Advertisement