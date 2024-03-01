NEW YORK, March 1 — The Palestinian ambassador to the UN on Thursday pleaded for the Security Council to condemn the deaths of dozens in Gaza after Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians scrambling for food aid.

“The Security Council should say enough is enough,” Riyad Mansour told reporters.

Mansour’s comments came after Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians trying to get food assistance in a chaotic melee that the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory said killed 112 people and injured 760.

“This outrageous massacre is a testimony to the fact that as long as the Security Council is paralysed and vetoes casted, then it is costing the Palestinian people their lives,” he said.

As one of five permanent members of the 15-member council, the United States — Israel’s biggest ally — has a veto that it has wielded three times so far to bar the body from calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Palestinian territory.

Mansour said he met earlier in the day with US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

“I implored her that the Security Council has to produce a product of condemning this killing and to go after those responsible for this massacre,” he said.

If the Security Council has “a spine and determination to put an end to these massacres from happening all over again, what we need is a ceasefire,” Mansour said.

The Security Council met Thursday afternoon behind closed doors to discuss the morning’s events in northern Gaza — a meeting that came at Algeria’s request.

“We are all deeply alarmed and saddened by the death of over a hundred Palestinians and many more wounded earlier today in northern Gaza,” US deputy ambassador to the UN Robert Wood said before entering the meeting, calling it a “tragic day.”

Thursday’s incident added to a Palestinian death toll which the Gaza health ministry said had topped 30,000, mainly women and children.

The war began on October 7 with an unprecedented Hamas attack on southern Israel that resulted in the deaths of around 1,160 people, mostly civilians, Israeli figures show.

Hamas took about 250 hostages, 130 of whom remain in Gaza, including 31 Israel says are presumed dead. — AFP