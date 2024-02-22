LOS ANGELES, Feb 22 — Police in Los Angeles have released body-cam footage of an incident in which officers shot and killed a man holding a plastic fork.

One of the police involved in the February 3 shooting in a warehouse in downtown Los Angeles is under investigation to determine if the officer complied with rules on use of deadly force, authorities said Tuesday.

The man who was shot has been identified as Jason Lee Maccani, age 36.

The footage released Tuesday shows a man being confronted by half a dozen police officers in the corridor of a building.

They tell the man to approach them with his arms raised, and at first he seems to comply.

But he fails to stop moving and keeps walking with his hands clenched in fists, holding an object that the officers said they thought was a screwdriver.

Officers tried to subdue him but failed, police said in a statement.

In the video, the man is seen approaching the police when shots are heard.

“The suspect grabbed one of the officers and the Beanbag Shotgun she was holding, resulting in an Officer-Involved Shooting,” it said.

Police went to the building after someone called an emergency number to report an “assault with a deadly weapon” in a warehouse.

The caller said this person was under the influence of drugs or alcohol and threatening employers with a stick.

Maccani died in a nearby hospital.

None of the warehouse employees or police were hurt. — AFP