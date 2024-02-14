STOCKHOLM, Feb 14 — Swedish rescue services said yesterday they were still battling a major blaze at the country’s largest amusement park, more than 24 hours after it broke out.

One person was still missing after the fire erupted on Monday at the Oceana water park that was still under construction at the Liseberg amusement park in the western city of Gothenburg.

Firefighters had indicated earlier yesterday that the blaze was under control but it flared up once again in the evening, a spokesman for the Gothenburg emergency services told SVT television channel.

The fire “resumed and we have alerted new units. As we were at the location, it was quickly discovered,” the spokesman said, adding that there was no risk of it spreading.

Rescue services had earlier warned that efforts to completely douse the fire were being hampered by the risk of a building collapse.

There was still no sign of the missing person.

“We have searched the spaces we can access, which we consider safe ... (and) we have not been able to find anyone,” Per Nyqvist of the Gothenburg rescue services told a press conference.

Nyqvist said the fire likely began in one of the water attractions outside the main building and then spread “throughout the building.”

Images from Monday showed exploding fireballs, as flames and several blasts tore up a water slide and a pall of black smoke rose over the city.

Niklas Sparw, head of building operations at construction company NCC, said yesterday it was too early to speculate on the cause of the fire.

“With respect for the fact that it is an exceptional event, we need a proper investigation before we speculate on what happened,” Sparw told reporters.

Police said an investigation into gross negligence and workplace offences had been opened.

According to police, 16 people sought treatment for minor injuries but none needed to be admitted to hospital. — AFP