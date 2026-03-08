KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — A total of 649 Malaysians are currently still stranded across several locations in the Middle East following the escalating conflict in parts of the region, the Foreign Ministry said.

In a media advisory on Saturday, the ministry said that as of 6pm on March 7, 24,568 Malaysians had registered with the ministry through the e-Konsular system.

It said efforts remain focused on assisting Malaysians stranded due to the conflict and facilitating their return through available commercial flights.

“Malaysian diplomatic missions in the region have also shifted their operational focus to evacuation coordination and consular assistance,” it said, adding that the travel advisory issued on March 5 remains in effect.

The Malaysian Cabinet has approved a contingency evacuation plan should the regional security situation deteriorate, underscoring the government’s priority to assist Malaysians affected by travel disruptions while facilitating their return through available commercial flights.

The ministry said evacuation coordination currently utilises available travel corridors and commercial flights in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Oman and Turkiye.

According to the ministry, as of 6pm today (Saturday), the number of stranded Malaysians in Oman has fallen from 190 to five following recent departures.

In the United Arab Emirates, 246 stranded Malaysians in Dubai have departed, leaving 176 Malaysians on the mission’s active list.

“The Consulate General of Malaysia in Dubai is contacting the remaining Malaysians to assist with alternative ticket arrangements, including options with Air Arabia and SriLankan Airlines, as well as addressing accommodation issues,” the statement read.

It said Emirates flight EK342 departed Dubai for Kuala Lumpur on March 6 carrying 222 Malaysian passengers, including stranded travellers and pilgrim groups transiting from Jeddah.

Emirates has also resumed Dubai–Kuala Lumpur ticket sales beginning March 7, it added.

In Abu Dhabi, 25 Malaysians remain stranded while five travellers have departed.

In Bahrain, no Malaysians are currently stranded, although 105 Malaysians have registered for voluntary evacuation.

Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia, 243 Malaysians remain stranded, mostly Umrah pilgrims.

The Consulate General of Malaysia in Jeddah has intensified coordination with travel operators and authorities to facilitate their return.

It said following the mission engagement with travel agencies to launch a data collection form to prioritise stranded pilgrims on March 5, a total of 243 submissions had been received as of noon of March 7, allowing officers to prioritise independent pilgrims without confirmed return flights.

The ministry said flight movements from Jeddah are continuing, with two Malaysia Airlines flights having departed on March 6.

Further flights by Malaysia Airlines and AirAsia are scheduled for March 8, while Batik Air is scheduled to operate a flight on March 9.

On March 6, three Emirates flights and two Etihad Airways flights departed Jeddah for the UAE, providing additional transit routes for Malaysian pilgrims.

The ministry said airspace restrictions continue to affect regional travel, with Iraqi airspace remaining closed while civilian flights in Qatar remain restricted.

The ministry said it also took note of the recent statement issued by the Interim Leadership Council of Iran, adding that it is working with the National Security Council (Majlis Keselamatan Negara) continue to monitor developments.

“These assessments will not affect efforts to assist Malaysians in the region,” it said.

The ministry added that it will continue working with the National Security Council, Malaysian diplomatic missions, host governments, airlines and travel operators to facilitate the safe return of Malaysians affected by the conflict.

It also expressed appreciation to the governments concerned, relevant authorities and airline operators for facilitating the movement of Malaysians.

Malaysians in the region have been strongly urged to register and update their details through the e-Konsular system at https://ekonsular.kln.gov.my or through the nearest Malaysian diplomatic mission.

The ministry’s operations room in Putrajaya remains active on a 24-hour basis and can be contacted at +603-8887 4570 or via email at [email protected].

The situation in the Middle East has been tense since February 28, when Israel and the United States (US) launched strikes on Iran, followed by Tehran’s retaliatory attacks against US interests in Gulf countries. — Bernama