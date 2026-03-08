KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — AMAL, the Haj and Umrah pilgrimage arm of Malaysia Airlines, will resume normal operations to Jeddah (JED) and Medina (MED) effective March 8, 2026, following a brief period of limited service due to regional airspace closures.

Malaysia Airlines said in a statement today that services to Doha (DOH) will remain suspended until March 13, 2026, to assess the security situation.

Passengers are advised to update their contact details via “My Booking” for timely updates.

Assistance is also available via Live Chat support available on the website, or contact the Malaysia Airlines Global Contact Centre at 1 300 88 3000 (within Malaysia) or +603 7843 3000 (outside Malaysia).

Malaysia Airlines said it continues to closely monitor developments and will take all necessary measures to ensure safe and reliable operations.

The safety of passengers and crew remains our highest priority, it said. — Bernama