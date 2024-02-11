LONDON, Feb 11 — Britain’s King Charles III yesterday expressed his “heartfelt thanks” to well-wishers, in his first statement since being diagnosed with cancer.

In a message to the public, the 75-year-old monarch added that it was “equally heartening” to hear how sharing his diagnosis has helped promote understanding of the condition.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” Charles wrote.

“As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

The note was published on the monarch’s website and the royal family’s official page on social media platform X.

“It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world.”

“My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience,” the king added, signing the letter “Charles R.”

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer and has begun treatment and taken a break from public duties.

It has not specified the type of cancer, although it is understood not to be prostate cancer.

The diagnosis comes just 17 months into Charles’s reign following the death of his 96-year-old mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022. — AFP