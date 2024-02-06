ANKARA, Feb 6 — Five people, including three police officers, were wounded in a shooting in front of a courthouse in Istanbul today, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said, adding the two shooters had been killed in the gunbattle.

The two shooters - a woman and man - opened fire at a police checkpoint in front of the Caglayan court house around 0846 GMT (4pm Malaysian time), Yerlikaya said on social media platform X, without elaborating.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said prosecutors had launched an investigation into the attack. — Reuters

Advertisement