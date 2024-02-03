LONDON, Feb 3 — Britain called the US its “steadfast” ally today and said it supports Washington’s right to respond to attacks, after the US military launched airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-linked targets.

“The UK and US are steadfast allies. We wouldn’t comment on their operations, but we support their right to respond to attacks,” a British government spokesperson said in a statement.

“We have long condemned Iran’s destabilising activity throughout the region, including its political, financial and military support to a number of militant groups.”

The strikes yesterday, which hit over 85 targets linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) and the militias it backs, followed last weekend’s drone attack in north-eastern Jordan that killed three US soldiers.

Advertisement

The US and Britain last month launched coordinated strikes across Yemen against Iran-backed Houthi forces who have been attacking shipping in the Red Sea in what they describe as acts of solidarity with the Palestinians against Israel. — Reuters