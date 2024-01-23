NEW YORK, Jan 23 — Donald Trump’s sexual assault defamation trial was delayed until tomorrow after a juror reported Covid symptoms on the eve of the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary vote.

The juror in the civil case, at which Trump says he will testify, reported symptoms of fever yesterday, as did one of Trump’s lawyers who had a separate exposure, the federal court in New York said.

“We sent him home... We will not take testimony today, we will take the day off,” said Judge Lewis Kaplan of juror number three.

Following the announcement of the delay Trump was whisked away in a black Chevrolet SUV.

E. Jean Carroll, a successful writer, is seeking more than US$10 million in damages for defamation by Trump, whom another New York civil jury last year found liable for sexual assault against her.

Trump separately faces four serious criminal cases, including two over his attempt to overthrow the results of the 2020 election, which he lost to Joe Biden.

Trump has shuttled between New York to attend the defamation case and a separate civil fraud trial and New Hampshire campaign stops.

The primary is seen as the last, best chance for former UN ambassador Nikki Haley to stop Trump, who despite being impeached twice as president and now facing four indictments is as popular as ever among Republicans if not more and has succeeded in imposing his far-right brand on the party.

A new Washington Post/Monmouth poll yesterday showed Trump, 77, backed by 52 per cent in New Hampshire to Haley’s 34 per cent.

The court confirmed the defamation case against Trump would resume tomorrow. — AFP