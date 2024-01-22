JERUSALEM, Jan 22 — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to push back today against media speculation that a new Gaza truce was in the works, telling relatives of hostages held by Hamas that the Palestinian militant group has not made any solid offer.

“There is no real proposal by Hamas. It’s not true. I am saying this as clearly as I can because there are so many incorrect statements which are certainly agonising for you,” Netanyahu’s office quoted him as telling the group. — Reuters

