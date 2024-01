BRUSSELS, Jan 22 — A two-state solution to allow for the peaceful coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians is the ‘only solution’ to the current conflict, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said today before heading into a EU foreign ministers’ meeting.

“All those who say they don’t want to hear about such a solution have not brought any alternative”, she added, while also calling for an urgent ‘humanitarian pause’ to the war rageing in the Gaza strip. — Reuters