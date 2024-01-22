QUITO, Jan 22 — Police in violence-plagued Ecuador arrested 68 people yesterday who had attempted to take over a hospital in the country’s southwest in the midst of a “war” between drug gangs and the security forces.

“We neutralised alleged terrorists who were trying to take over the facilities of a hospital in Yaguachi, Guayas,” police announced on X, the former Twitter.

Those detained were believed to be trying to rescue a colleague who was admitted to the hospital with injuries hours earlier, it added.

Firearms and drugs were seized.

Police said they also raided a clandestine “rehabilitation centre” that housed a gang command centre and brothel, and where several alleged gang members were hiding.

Ecuadoran authorities have recently closed hundreds such centres, essentially gang-run clandestine hospitals that officials say do not have proper facilities for patient care.

Once considered a bastion of peace in Latin America, Ecuador has been plunged into crisis after years of expansion by transnational cartels that use its ports to ship drugs to the United States and Europe.

After a recent spate of violence sparked by the prison escape of Adolfo Macias, a drug kingpin known as “Fito,” President Daniel Noboa imposed a state of emergency and declared the country in a state of “war” against gangs.

There are some 20 criminal groups in the country of 17 million people, with membership thought to exceed 20,000.

On Wednesday, a prosecutor investigating an attack by an armed gang on a television station mid-broadcast, was shot dead in the port city of Guayaquil.

Media reports yesterday said the slain prosecutor, Cesar Suarez, had also been looking into fugitive Fito’s family members, who on Friday were detained in Argentina and sent back home.

Ministers of Andean countries started a meeting in Lima yesterday to discuss the problem of cross-border drug crime that has plunged Ecuador into this recent crisis.

“Transnational organised crime attacks democracy and the internal order of all our countries. That requires joint action,” Peru’s President Dina Boluarte said at the meeting, which was also attended by delegates from Bolivia, Colombia and Ecuador. — AFP