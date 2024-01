KYIV, Jan 18 — Ukraine has been working “intensively” to restore air travel to the country after it was suspended at the start of Russia’s invasion in February 2022, a senior presidential official said today.

“I don’t want to create over-expectations... but I can tell you we are working very intensively to recover the air connection in Ukraine,” Rostyslav Shurma, deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said in Davos. — Reuters

