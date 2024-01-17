BRUSSELS, Jan 17 — A top Nato military official today called on public and private actors in the West to change their mindsets from a focus on efficiency to a focus on effectiveness to live up to an era in which anything can happen at any time.

“We need a warfighting transformation of Nato,” the chief of the alliance’s Military Committee, Dutch Admiral Rob Bauer, said as he addressed a meeting of national defence chiefs in Brussels.

In the past, public and private actors had lived in an era in which everything was plentiful, foreseeable, controllable, and focused on efficiency, he noted.

Now they would have to change their mindsets to “an era in which anything can happen at any time, an era in which we need to expect the unexpected, an era in which we need to focus on effectiveness in order to be fully effective”. — Reuters

Advertisement

Advertisement