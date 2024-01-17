MANILA, Jan 17 —The Philippines is planning to hold “more robust” military activities with the United States and its allies in the face of a “more aggressive” China, Bloomberg News reported today, citing Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. — Reuters
Bloomberg News: Philippines plans ramp up of US military ties in face of 'aggressive' China
Wednesday, 17 Jan 2024
