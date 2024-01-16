LONDON, Jan 16 — Fujitsu has a moral obligation to contribute to compensation for the victims of Britain’s Post Office Horizon IT scandal, the Japanese company’s Europe director Paul Patterson told lawmakers today.

“I think there is a moral obligation for the company to contribute and I think the right place to determine that is when our responsibility is very clear. There are many parties involved in this travesty,” Patterson said.

His comments were in response to a question at a parliamentary hearing on the scandal, one of the country’s biggest miscarriages of justice.

Hundreds of Post Office workers were wrongly convicted between 1999 and 2015 due to faulty software that was developed by Fujitsu. — Reuters

