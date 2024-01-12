LONDON, Jan 12 — US and British air strikes carried out today against Houthi targets in Yemen over recent attacks on Red Sea shipping were “necessary and proportionate”, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

“Despite the repeated warnings from the international community, the Houthis have continued to carry out attacks in the Red Sea,” Sunak said in a statement.

“We have therefore taken limited, necessary and proportionate action in self-defence, alongside the United States... to degrade Houthi military capabilities and protect global shipping,” he said.

Sunak’s statement followed comments by US President Joe Biden about the strikes carried out against the Houthis, who control wide areas of Yemen.

Advertisement

The Houthis have stepped up attacks in recent weeks on shipping in the Red Sea, a vital waterway through which 12 per cent of world trade flows.

Houthi television channel Al-Massirah said the air strikes hit the capital Sanaa as well as the cities of Hodeida and Saada.

US and British forces this week shot down 18 drones and three missiles fired by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea in what Washington called a “complex Iranian-designed” attack.

Advertisement

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said on Twitter that four Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets had taken part in Friday’s strikes against Houthi targets alongside US forces.

Sunak described the Houthi’s actions as “irresponsible” and “destabilising” and said their attacks were “driving up commodity prices”.

“The UK will always defend freedom of navigation and the free flow of trade,” he said. — AFP