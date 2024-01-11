DUBAI, Jan 11 — The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) authority received a report today that a vessel located around 50 nautical miles east of Oman’s coast was boarded by four to five armed persons.

The armed intruders were reported to be wearing military style black uniforms and black masks.

UKMTO, which provides maritime security information, said it was unable to make further contact with the vessel and authorities were still investigating the incident.

The United States Navy’s Fifth Fleet did not immediately respond to a request for comment or further information.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis have since October attacked commercial vessels in the Red Sea to show support for Hamas Islamists battling the Israeli offensive in Gaza.

The Houthis attacks have been concentrated on the Bab al-Mandab Strait, to the southwest of the Arabian Peninsula, while today’s incident is located closer to the Strait of Hormuz. — Reuters

