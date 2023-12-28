ISTANBUL, Dec 28 — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said yesterday that there was “no difference” between Benjamin Netanyahu and Adolf Hitler as he stepped up his attacks on the Israeli leader over the war in Gaza.

“There is no difference between the actions of Netanyahu and Hitler,” he said during a ceremony in the capital in Ankara.

“He (Netanyahu) is richer than Hitler. All kind of support comes from the West and the United States,” Erdogan added.

The Turkish leader has lashed out repeatedly at Israel for the scale of death and destruction caused by its response to Hamas’ unprecedented October 7 cross-border attack.

Advertisement

He has branded Israel a “terrorist state”, Netanyahu “the butcher of Gaza” while calling Hamas “a liberation group”.

Netanyahu lashed out at Erdogan’s remarks.

“Erdogan, who is committing genocide against the Kurds and who holds the world record for imprisoning journalists who oppose his regime, is the last person who can preach morality to us,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

Advertisement

Accusing Erdogan of praising and hosting Hamas leaders, Netanyahu defended Israel’s military operation in Gaza.

Israel’s army is “fighting to eliminate the most abhorrent and brutal terrorist organisation in the world,” he said, referring to Hamas, adding that the group had “committed crimes against humanity”.

Hamas gunmen attacked southern Israel on October 7 and killed about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on the latest Israeli figures.

Palestinian militants also took around 250 hostages.

Israel retaliated with a relentless bombardment and a ground invasion in which at least 21,110 people have been killed, according to the latest toll issued by Gaza’s health ministry.

Most of the dead are women and children, it said, with more than 55,000 people wounded. — AFP