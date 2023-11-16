COPENHAGEN, Nov 16 — Finland’s coast guard said today that Russia has completed repairs of a Russian Baltic Sea telecoms cable that was damaged six weeks ago around the same time that a gas pipeline and other communications cables were broken. — Reuters
Russia completes repair of Baltic Sea telecoms cable, Finland says
