LONDON, Nov 9 — Eli Lilly’s new weight-loss treatment, approved by the British health regulator today, has the potential to benefit thousands of obese Britons and could help the state-run National Health Service save billions of pounds, the health secretary said.

US and UK regulators today gave the thumbs up to Lilly’s weight-loss treatment Zepbound, also known as Mounjaro or tirzepatide, paving the way for a powerful new rival to Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy in addressing record obesity rates.

“Mounjaro has the potential to help thousands of people living with obesity and support those suffering from weight-related illnesses - if used alongside diet and physical activity,” Health Secretary Steve Barclay said in a statement.

“Tackling obesity could help cut waiting lists and save the NHS billions of pounds,” he said.

Advertisement

Barclay added that further approvals were needed before the drug can be covered by the NHS. — Reuters

Advertisement