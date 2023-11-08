MOSCOW, Nov 8 — The Kremlin said today that the West had demonstrated its aggression towards Russia but said that when it came to nuclear weapons, Moscow had its nuclear doctrine and that this had not been changed.

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said earlier today that the “destructive” policies of the United States and its allies were increasing the risk that nuclear, chemical or biological weapons would be used.

When asked about the remarks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “Patrushev is the secretary of the Security Council. He is part of the Kremlin. And his statements are statements from the Kremlin.”

“As for the Russian Federation, we have a doctrine where everything is clearly spelled out. There are no changes. This is confirmed by the president,” Peskov said. — Reuters

