KATHMANDU, Nov 6 —A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Nepal today, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said, three days after 153 people were killed in the country’s worst quake since 2015.

Today’s earthquake had its epicenter in Ramidanda in Jajarkot district, the same place as Friday’s quake, but there were no reports of any injuries or damage so far, the country’s National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre said.

A second 4.5 tremor with epicentre at Paink, near Ramidanda in the west of the Himalayan nation, struck nine minutes after the first one, the centre said

At least 153 people died and more than 339 were injured in Friday’s 6.4 magnitude quake in the Jajarkot region, according to revised figures, as houses in the area collapsed and buildings as far away as New Delhi in neighbourig India shook.

The quake was the deadliest since 2015 when about 9,000 people were killed in two earthquakes in the Himalayan country. Whole towns, centuries-old temples and other historic sites were reduced to rubble then, with more than a million houses destroyed, at a cost to the economy of $6 billion. — Reuters