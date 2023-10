WARSAW, Oct 16 —Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party was ahead in a national election, partial official results showed today.

The official results from 50 per cent of voting districts gave PiS 38.3 per cent of votes, while the liberal Civic Coalition (KO) was in second place with 27.8 per cent the centre-right Third Way was third with 14.4 per cent, New Left had 8.2 per cent and the far-right Confederation were on 7.3 per cent. — Reuters