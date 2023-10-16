MOSCOW, Oct 16 — Russia’s drones are mostly sourced from China so Moscow will spend more than 60 billion roubles (RM2.9 million) on a new national project to develop drone manufacturing, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told lawmakers today.

“We are spending additional money on drones - and more than 60 billion roubles on a new national project to develop our own drone base,” Siluanov said. “The task is that 41 per cent of all drones by 2025 should have the label ‘Made in Russia’.”

“Today, drones are mainly from the People’s Republic of China,” he said.

Drones have played a major part in the Ukraine war, both for attacks but also for reconnaissance amid fierce artillery battles. — Reuters

