WASHINGTON, Oct 15 — A group of US senators will travel to the Middle East to encourage Israel and Saudi Arabia to continue talks on normalising relations, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Graham said he will go to Saudi Arabia and Israel in “coming days” with a group of senators to urge the US-backed deal to move forward after the Hamas attack on Israel upended negotiations.

“There’s a desire by both parties to move forward,” on the plan, Graham said. — Reuters

