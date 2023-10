JERUSALEM, Oct 15 — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened Israel’s expanded emergency cabinet for the first time today, saying the national unity on display sent a message at home and abroad as as the country gears up to “demolish Hamas” in Gaza.

The meeting, held in military headquarters in Tel Aviv, began with ministers standing for a moment’s silence in memory of some 1,300 Israelis killed in Hamas’ shock Oct 7 onslaught. — Reuters