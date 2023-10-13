JERUSALEM, Oct 13 — Israel’s army called Friday for all Gaza City residents to evacuate their homes and head south of the territory “for their safety”.

“The IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) calls for the evacuation of all civilians of Gaza City from their homes southwards for their own safety and protection and move to the area south of the Wadi Gaza as shown on the map,” the army said in a statement.

“In the following days, the IDF will continue to operate significantly in Gaza City and make extensive efforts to avoid harming civilians.”

“The Hamas terrorist organisation waged a war against the State of Israel and Gaza City is an area where military operations take place,” the army said

“Hamas terrorists are hiding in Gaza City inside tunnels underneath houses and inside buildings populated with innocent civilians,” the statement said.

“You will be able to return to Gaza City only when another announcement permitting it is made,” it said.

“Do not approach the area of the security fence with the State of Israel,” the army said. — AFP

