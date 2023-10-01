MANCHESTER, Oct 1 — British defence minister Grant Shapps announced today a £4 billion (RM22.9 billion) deal to build attack submarines.

“Our ultimate national insurance is of course our at at-sea nuclear deterrent,” Shapps told the governing Conservative Party’s annual conference in the northern English city of Manchester.

“Today, I can announce we have signed contracts with leading British businesses to drive forward and develop the most powerful attack submarines ever operated by the British Navy.” — Reuters