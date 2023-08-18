LOS ANGELES, Aug 18 — The embattled head of Maui’s emergency management agency, who had come under fire for sirens not being sounded as a wildfire tore through the Hawaiian town of Lahaina, resigned yesterday, a statement said.

“Today Mayor Richard Bissen accepted the resignation of Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Administrator Herman Andaya,” a Maui County release said.

“Citing health reasons, Andaya submitted his resignation effective immediately.”

Andaya on Wednesday told a news conference he did not regret the decision to not activate an island-wide network of 121-decibel sirens as the deadly wildfire bore down on Lahaina and its more-than 12,000 residents.

That decision, along with other perceived missteps before, during and after the disaster, which left at least 111 people dead, has sparked fury among survivors, who say more lives could have been saved.

“Given the gravity of the crisis we are facing, my team and I will be placing someone in this key position as quickly as possible and I look forward to making that announcement soon,” Bissen said. — AFP