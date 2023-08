KYIV, Aug 16 — Russia's overnight drone strikes targeted Ukraine's river port of Reni on the Danube, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said today.

Ukraine reported Russian strikes on one of its Danube ports earlier today, but did not immediately say which port had been targeted. Ukraine operates two major Danube river ports, Reni and Izmail, which are vital for Ukrainian grain exports. — Reuters