NEW YORK, July 19 —The World Health Organisation today flagged a batch of cough and cold syrup sold in Cameroon, containing as much as 28.6 per cent of toxic contaminant diethylene glycol.

The packaging label on the syrup, sold under brand ‘Naturcold’, showed it was manufactured by a company called Fraken International (England), but the UK health regulator said no such company exists in the country, the WHO said.

“Enquires are still underway to determine the origin of the product,” WHO said, adding that the product may have authorisations in other countries as well. — Reuters