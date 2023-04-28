MOSCOW, April 28 — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree that gives people living in parts of Ukraine under Moscow’s control a path to Russian citizenship, but means those who decline or who do not legalise their status could be deported.

The decree, which was reported by Russian news agencies today, covers four Ukrainian regions that Russia has unilaterally claimed as its own and partially controls: Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Kyiv says it will retake all four areas and has accused Moscow of trying to browbeat its citizens into accepting Russian citizenship.

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar this week accused Russia of trying to change what she called “the ethnic make-up” of occupied territory by bringing in settlers from remote parts of Russia while deporting people suspected of being pro-Ukrainian.

The decree sets out ways that Ukrainian citizens or those holding passports issued by Russia-backed breakaway republics, and who live in the four regions, can start the process of becoming Russian citizens or legalise their status with the Russian authorities.

But it also says that anyone who does not take such action by July 1, 2024, will be regarded as a foreign citizen, something that will leave them at risk of being deported from territory that Moscow considers part of Russia.

The decree also allows the deportation of people from the four regions who are deemed a threat to national security or take part in unauthorised meetings.

Specifically, the decree singles out for potential deportation people who favour “the violent change” of Russia’s constitutional order or who finance or plan terrorist attacks. — Reuters