This handout from the Facebook page of Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau shows a picture of former policeman Panya Khamrab, who is believed to have killed at least 30 people in a nursery in the northern Thai province of Nong Bua Lam Phu. — Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau handout pic via AFP

BANGKOK, Oct 6 — The perpetrator behind a gun and knife attack in Thailand that killed at least 34 people had attended a court hearing on a drugs charge prior to opening fire at a day-care centre, police said today.

The attacker was agitated when he arrived at the day-care facility to find his child was not there and left, then shot at bystanders and drove his vehicle at them, Paisan Luesomboon, a police spokesperson, told ThaiPBS television. He said the attacker returned drove home and killed his wife and child. — Reuters