This handout from the Facebook page of Thailand's Central Investigation Bureau shows a picture of former policeman Panya Khamrab, who is believed to have killed at least 30 people in a nursery in the northern Thai province of Nong Bua Lam Phu. — Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau handout pic via AFP

BANGKOK, Oct 6 — The victims of a mass shooting at a daycare centre in Thailand included children as young as 2 years old, a local police official said today.

Chakkraphat Wichitvaidya, superintendent of Na Klang police station, also told Thai Rath TV that the gunman had been discharged from the police force last year. — Reuters