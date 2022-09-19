Britain's King Charles III shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as he receives realm prime ministers in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace in London on September 17, 2022 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. — AFP pic

London, Sept 19 — Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau refused on Sunday to reopen the constitutional debate about the role in his country of the British monarchy, whose sovereign is automatically the Canadian head of state.

Canada is one of 14 former colonies, which also include Australia and New Zealand, over which the monarch reigns.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, debate re-emerged in Canada about the monarchy’s role in the country which became independent in 1867.

According to an Ipsos poll for Global News, 58 per cent of Canadians would like to hold a referendum on whether or not the monarchy should be retained.

“For me, it’s not a priority. It’s not even something that I consider discussing,” Trudeau said in an interview in London with Radio-Canada, on the eve of Elizabeth’s funeral.

“To make such a profound change in a system that is among the best, the most stable in the world, for me, now, it’s not a good idea.”

The Ipsos poll’s findings showed a 5 per cent increase in those wanting a referendum, compared with the previous year.

The poll also showed only 44 per cent of Canadians said they had a favourable opinion of Elizabeth’s successor, King Charles III. — AFP