LONDON, June 29 — A British parliamentary committee set out the details today of how it will investigate whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson misled parliament, including an initial call for evidence.

"The Committee is seeking witness information and evidence which would enable it to determine whether or not the Rt Hon Member for Uxbridge and South Ruislip (Johnson) misled the House," a House of Commons statement said.

The committee said those who wish to submit evidence would have until July 29 to do so. Veteran opposition Labour Party lawmaker Harriet Harman would chair the committee during its inquiry, the statement said. — Reuters