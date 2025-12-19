SYDNEY, Dec 19 — Many hundreds of people swam and paddled surfboards off Australia’s Bondi Beach on today to honour the 15 people shot and killed at a Jewish festival.

Crowds gathered at the iconic Sydney surf spot to remember those slain Sunday in an alleged attack by father-and-son gunmen accused of firing into crowds celebrating Hanukkah on the beach.

Out on the water, they gathered together in a large circle, splashed water and shouted.

“They slaughtered innocent victims, and today I’m swimming out there and being part of my community again to bring back the light,” security consultant Jason Carr told AFP.

Carr said he hesitated before going back into the water because people were still grieving.

“We’re still burying bodies. But I just felt it was important,” the 53-year-old said.

“I’m not going to let someone so evil, someone so dark, stop me from doing what I do and what I enjoy doing.”

Carole Schlessinger, 58-year-old chief executive of a children’s charity, said there was a “beautiful energy” at the ocean gathering.

“To be together is such an important way of trying to deal with what’s going on,” she said.

“It was really lovely to be part of it. I personally am feeling very numb. I’m feeling super angry. I’m feeling furious,” she told AFP. — AFP