JERUSALEM, June 29 — Israel's President Isaac Herzog met with Jordan's King Abdullah this week, a spokesperson for the president said today.

"During the warm meeting, held at King Abdullah's invitation, the President and the King discussed deep strategic issues, at both bilateral and regional levels," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The Israeli president's powers are largely symbolic. The meeting took place ahead of US President Joe Biden's visit to the region and at a time of increasing talk of security cooperation between Israel and Arab countries. — Reuters