Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed the number of Nato's high readiness forces to well over 300,000. — Reuters pic

MADRID, June 27 — Nato will increase the number of its forces at high readiness massively to over 300,000, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said today.

"We will transform the Nato response force and increase the number of our high readiness forces to well over 300,000," he told reporters ahead of a Nato summit in Madrid later this week in Madrid.

Nato's quick reaction force, the Nato response force, so far has some 40,000 troops. — Reuters