ALOR SETAR, Dec 8 — The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) seized various vegetables and seafood that did not comply with import and labelling requirements at the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex on Friday and Saturday.

Bukit Kayu Hitam AKPS Commander SAC Mohd Nasaruddin M Nasir said the seized items included vegetables lacking the 3P certificate, which involves distribution, packaging, and labelling certification, as well as undeclared items.

“Also seized were vannamei prawns exceeding the declared amount, undeclared giant freshwater prawns, fish meat and oyster meat,” he said in a statement today.

He said the seizure value stood at RM62,804, and that the case is being investigated under Sections 11(1) and 11 of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 (Act 728).

He added that the case has been handed over to MAQIS for further action. — Bernama