KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The National Digital Economy and Fourth Industrial Revolution Council (MED4IRN) has agreed to establish a Digital Transformation Unit (DTU) in every ministry and accelerate registration for MyDigital ID, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said the council also endorsed efforts to advance MyGov Malaysia as a single artificial intelligence-driven digital gateway.

“Priority is also being given to expanding internet coverage and improving service quality at public universities and government training centres to support continuous digital teaching and learning,” Anwar said in a post on his X account.

He said the MED4IRN meeting, which he chaired today, aimed to strengthen public-sector digitalisation under the Madani government’s innovation agenda to deliver faster, simpler and more transparent services centred on the public.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said that to realise Malaysia’s ambition of becoming a Global Digital Creative Hub by 2030, the government has drawn up the Digital Creative Ecosystem Roadmap 2026-2030 (DICE) to position the country as a leader in high-quality intellectual property creation and world-class creative talent development.

“These initiatives form the foundation of Phase 3 of the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (2026-2030), which focuses on empowering businesses, improving living standards and driving digital economic reforms.

“InshaaAllah, the Madani government will remain committed to delivering efficient, people-focused services to ensure Malaysia stays competitive, prosperous and prepared for the rapid changes of the digital era,” he said. — Bernama